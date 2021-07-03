PTON Tops 1-Day Volume of $142.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PTON has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $331,819.21 and approximately $142.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 439% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00758452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

