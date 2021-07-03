Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,855 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $33,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

