Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $38.40 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $38,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.80. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.