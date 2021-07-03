Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $41.09 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.86 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.