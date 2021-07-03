Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $44.60 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 514,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 236,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $2,788,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $6,828,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $4,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

