Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 244,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.