Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 19,727 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $46,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

