Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.