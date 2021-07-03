Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, June 28th.

PUMSY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

