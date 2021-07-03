Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.65 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

