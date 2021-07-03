PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 26,277 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

About PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE)

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

