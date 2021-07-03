PutinCoin (PUT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $213.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $370,024.65 and approximately $213.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.83 or 0.99931894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008023 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

