PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $336,198.31 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.01 or 0.99830610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.01080807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00418992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00400060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005982 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004993 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.