Pylon Network (PYLNT) Achieves Market Cap of $328,013.43

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 59.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $328,013.43 and approximately $133.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 74.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

