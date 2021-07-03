PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 258,087 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 281.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

