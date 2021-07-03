Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $12.50 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $12.50 or 0.00036023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

