Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.