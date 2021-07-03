Qcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205.30 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Qcash has a market cap of $70.84 million and $205.30 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00138899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00169854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,791.21 or 1.00051010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.