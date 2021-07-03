Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $7.28 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $717.48 million and $235.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00021120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,533,236 coins and its circulating supply is 98,499,433 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

