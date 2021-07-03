Quant Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Quant has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $17.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.71 or 0.00246719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.00755599 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

