Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $17.89 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $17.89 million and approximately $63,159.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,577.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.06418825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.50 or 0.01467687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00405800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.48 or 0.00620285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00424240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00339834 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,332,431 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

