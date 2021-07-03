Quark Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $684.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,833,165 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

