Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.23, with a volume of 257,316 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

