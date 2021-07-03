Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.23, with a volume of 257,316 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.