Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.36.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

