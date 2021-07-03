Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

RLGT stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.