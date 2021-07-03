Radix (EXRD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $939,951.00

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $939,951.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

