Raise Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Raise has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $46,687.36 and $326.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

