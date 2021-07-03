Rally Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $97.63 million and $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00138017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00168886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,483.99 or 0.99852054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,215,377 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

