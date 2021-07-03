Rally (RLY) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $84.46 million and $610,679.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,028,044 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.