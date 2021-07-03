Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY opened at $38.94 on Friday. Randstad has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.