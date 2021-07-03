Ratecoin Achieves Market Cap of $42,503.15 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $42,503.15 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

