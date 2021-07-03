Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,870 ($24.43). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($24.30), with a volume of 48,364 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,822.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

