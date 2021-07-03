Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $4,660.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00140018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00169324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.44 or 1.00025992 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

