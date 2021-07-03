Ravencoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.31 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $510.21 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045117 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,126,605,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

