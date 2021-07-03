Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $39,778.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.42 or 0.06416669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.01468460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00405989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00165095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.02 or 0.00619594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00424110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00339475 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

