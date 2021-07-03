Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.00

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 61,406 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70. The company has a market cap of £2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.