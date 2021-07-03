Realio Network One Day Volume Reaches $149,319.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003747 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $149,319.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

