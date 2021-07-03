Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

