Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,789 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Realty Income worth $39,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

