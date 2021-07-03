Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of RCRRF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. Recruit has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.13.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
