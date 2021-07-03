Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of RCRRF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. Recruit has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

