RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,690.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $609,959.01 and approximately $15,690.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00403457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000057 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

