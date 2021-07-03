RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.0561 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $73.66 million and $566,540.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00338611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00138216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00190978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

