Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Reef has a total market capitalization of $192.08 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

