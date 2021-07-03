reflect.finance Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,716.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080826 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

