Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Regency Centers by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,361,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,925,000 after buying an additional 367,669 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

