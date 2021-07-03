Relite Finance (RELI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $299,257.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $299,257.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 28,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,117,821 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

