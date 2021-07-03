Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 80,700 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 474.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.71 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.