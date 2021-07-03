Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 513,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,514,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12,550.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

CG opened at $46.79 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

