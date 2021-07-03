Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $422.52 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

