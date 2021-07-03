Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.98% of Park Aerospace worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 138,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE PKE opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.56 million, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

